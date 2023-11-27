Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of TSLX stock remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Monday. 256,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
