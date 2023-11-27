Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Monday. 256,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

