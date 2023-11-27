SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
SJM Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.
SJM Company Profile
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SJM
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.