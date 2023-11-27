Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.94

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 333515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 105.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 139,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

