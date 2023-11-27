Smith Moore & CO. Acquires Shares of 3,048 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 146,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 28.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 927,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 204,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,375. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

