Smith Moore & CO. Buys 232 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 532,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,337. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

