Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CMG traded up $9.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,184. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,951.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,986.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

