Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 78,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,741. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

