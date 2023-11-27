Smith Moore & CO. Has $209,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.20. 147,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.