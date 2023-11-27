Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $250,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $161.30. 579,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $165.44. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.