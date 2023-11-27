Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 955,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,556. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

