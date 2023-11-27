Smith Moore & CO. Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.35. 31,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,823. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

