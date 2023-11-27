Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $79.64. 102,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,771. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

