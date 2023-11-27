Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 4.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 7,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPO. TheStreet raised Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Snap One Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.89 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

