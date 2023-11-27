Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 8,326 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.
- On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.30. 4,194,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.