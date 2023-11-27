Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,037 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,037 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $15,245.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 2.2 %

Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 9,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of 122.53 and a beta of -0.30.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sono-Tek had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

