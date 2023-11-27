Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $571.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

