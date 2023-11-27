Soros Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after buying an additional 5,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $125,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 645.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,190,000.

KWEB traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,887,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

