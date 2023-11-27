Soros Fund Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 53,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.72. 2,602,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,004. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

