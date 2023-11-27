Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $34.81 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,814,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.36% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.62. 93,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,480. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

