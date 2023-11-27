Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.46. 798,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,934. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

