Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 9,766 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.32. 471,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

