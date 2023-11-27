Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTN traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.17. The company had a trading volume of 116,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,255. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.98. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.