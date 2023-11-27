Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 13,720 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 782,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

