Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.63. The stock had a trading volume of 444,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.52. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $335.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

