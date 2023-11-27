Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,849,293.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,849,293.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,109 shares of company stock worth $64,590,107. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.49. 366,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

