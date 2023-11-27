Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 23,308 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 234,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

