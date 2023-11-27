Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 275,001 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,001 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.41% of Blue Apron worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Price Performance

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.99. 112,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,373. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 919.86% and a negative net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on APRN. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Apron

Blue Apron Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Stories

