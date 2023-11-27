Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 68,291 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,888. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

