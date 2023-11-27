Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.08. The company had a trading volume of 554,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

