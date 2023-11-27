Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seldon Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 227.4% during the second quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,431.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,272. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,379.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

