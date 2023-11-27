Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

