South Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 342,140 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. Extreme Networks comprises about 1.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

