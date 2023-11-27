South Street Advisors LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 97.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $200.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,502. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.