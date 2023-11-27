South Street Advisors LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 4.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

LLY stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $593.21. 1,278,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,999 shares of company stock worth $254,659,215 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

