South Street Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,986. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

