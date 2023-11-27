South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

