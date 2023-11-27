South Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,034 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $237.92. 361,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,078. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day moving average of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

