South Street Advisors LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 6,511,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

