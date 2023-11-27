Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $74.21

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.21, but opened at $72.25. Southern Copper shares last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 209,628 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

