SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.96

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 346627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
