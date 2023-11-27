SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 220,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,552. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

