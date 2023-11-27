SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 446,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,852. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

