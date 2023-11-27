SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

