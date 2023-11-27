SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,310,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

