SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.30

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 840513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

