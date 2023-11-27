Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,606,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

