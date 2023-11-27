Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.00

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $151.67, with a volume of 131144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.39, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $3,625,913. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

