SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.74. 39,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 642,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,093,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

