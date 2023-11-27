Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 1,566 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SQSP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. 771,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,813. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

