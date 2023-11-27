STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 548568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,102,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $330,649,490.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 833,514 shares of company stock worth $30,455,987 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 503,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after buying an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

